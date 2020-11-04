Asia-Pacific stocks mostly higher as investors wait for U.S. election results; Ant Group IPO suspended

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific were mostly higher in Wednesday morning trade as investors in Asia-Pacific wait for the result of the U.S. presidential election between incumbent Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.95% while the Topix index advanced 0.76%. South Korea's Kospi also gained 0.67%.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia dipped, as the S&P/ASX 200 shed around 0.2%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.11% higher.

On the economic data front, Australia's retail sales for September is set to be released at around 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.

Ahead of that data release, the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7194, after yesterday's spike from below $0.708.

Later in the day, a private survey of China's service sector activity for October is set to be released, with the Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index expected at around 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN.