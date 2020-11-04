European markets head for higher open as investors watch U.S. election results closely

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher on Wednesday as investors around the world keep a close watch on the results of the U.S. presidential election.

London's FTSE is seen opening 58 points higher at 5,833, Germany's DAX is seen 142 points higher at 12,222, France's CAC 40 is expected to open 58 points higher at 4,863 and Italy's FTSE MIB 183 points higher at 19,114, according to IG.

The results of the U.S. election are starting to trickle in as most polls across the country have now closed, with only Alaska still voting. President Donald Trump is projected to win Ohio and leads in Florida, while former Vice President Joe Biden is ahead in Arizona.

Attention is now turning to the industrial Midwest, but final results may not come for Michigan and Wisconsin until later Wednesday morning. Pennsylvania may not be called until later in the week.

U.S. stock futures rose in volatile trading Wednesday as results of the presidential election rolled in without any clear indication of a winner.

Meanwhile, in Asia-Pacific markets, attention is focused on Hong Kong-listed shares of Alibaba that tanked in Wednesday trade after the anticipated initial public offering of affiliate Ant Group was suspended amid regulatory concerns.

By Wednesday afternoon Hong Kong time, shares of Alibaba in Hong Kong plummeted 6.2%. Alibaba owns a roughly 33% stake in Ant Group. The move came after the Chinese central bank and regulators issued new draft rules for online micro-lending, which could affect Ant Group.

Europe earnings come from Danske Bank, BMW, Credit Agricole and Marks and Spencer, while final purchasing manager's index (PMI) data for October from the euro zone is due.

