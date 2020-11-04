Trump contests results with lawsuits and recounts as Michigan and Wisconsin vote Biden: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business headlines. Election Day has come and gone, but votes are still being counted in crucial swing states as the Trump campaign began filing lawsuits and promising recount requests. In the meantime, NBC News called Michigan for Biden and declared him the apparent winner in Wisconsin. CNBC's Phil Lebeau and Steve Liesman wade through the results and break down the details of a possible recount in the Badger State.

Trump campaign says it is suing to stop Michigan and Pennsylvania ballot counts

President Donald Trump's campaign said Wednesday that it filed suits to halt the counting of ballots in Michigan and Pennsylvania, as the campaign demanded increased access to observe the tallying process at numerous locations in those battleground states.

The states have a combined 36 Electoral College voters at stake.

The Trump campaign said that its in Michigan lawsuit demands that the campaign be allowed to "review those ballots" ... "which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access."



Biden projected to win Michigan — he's now 17 Electoral College votes short of White House victory