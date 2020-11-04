Election results could point to a smaller coronavirus stimulus deal. Here's why

People watch a big screen displaying the live election results in Florida at Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House on election day in Washington, DC on November 3, 2020.

One day after the election, the question on everyone's lips is still, "Who will be president in 2021?"

While official results still hang in the balance for the immediate future, they do point to one thing: a smaller stimulus package, according to Brian Gardner, chief Washington policy strategist at Stifel.

Washington lawmakers have negotiated for months to put together a follow-up stimulus package to the CARES Act, which injected more than $2 trillion into the ailing U.S. economy in the spring.

While House Democrats initially set their target at approximately $3 trillion, they recently reduced that to $2.2 trillion. Senate Republicans, meanwhile, have advocated for a smaller $500 billion injection into the ailing economy.

More from Personal Finance:

Laid off again? What to know about collecting unemployment benefits

Tips for getting Medicare drug coverage right during open enrollment

A decade-by-decade guide to retirement planning

On Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he thinks Congress should complete a new stimulus package before the end of the year. That's a reversal from his stance prior to the election, which called for a January bill.

But that federal aid could be reduced, Gardner wrote in an analyst note on Wednesday, based on the fact that Democrats were not able to secure the Oval Office, Senate and House.

"A stimulus package is still possible, maybe probable, but it will likely be a smaller deal than in a blue wave scenario," Gardner wrote. "We think it will be under $2 trillion, which could disappoint investors."

It could also disappoint Americans who are waiting for more federal aid, depending on what would make the cut in a smaller bill.