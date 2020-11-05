Shares in Japan set to trade higher as investors wait for U.S. election result; Australia trade data ahead

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan looked set to trade higher at the Thursday open as investors in Asia-Pacific continue to wait for the result of the U.S. election.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,980 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,940. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,695.23.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia edged higher in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 gaining about 0.6%.

Investor focus will likely remain on the U.S. election result, though a call in the presidential race is not expected anytime soon as several states could take until later this week to complete official tallies, according to officials.

On the economic data front, Australia's trade figures for September are set to be out at around 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN.