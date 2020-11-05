Loaning friends and family money? Here's how to avoid the awkwardness

While you might be anticipating a dreadful conversation about the state of American politics with your cousin, before or after all of the ballots are counted, there's an even more awkward conversation lying in wait: money.

Perhaps a family member has a great idea and needs some early funding to get their business off the ground. Or maybe they've fallen on hard times, like so many Americans during the pandemic, and need a loan to make rent.

Despite living in an era of oversharing and doomscrolling, many Americans still think money is too taboo to talk about. A recent study by Capital Group found that Americans felt more comfortable discussing mental illness, drug use, and problematic marriages than they do discussing their incomes.

Most financial experts will advise you to avoid loaning friends and family money, but survey data shows many Americans are not listening, and are paying more than just a financial price.

According to a 2019 survey by Bankrate, 60% of Americans have helped a friend or family member by lending them money, expecting to get paid back. Of those respondents, 37% reported losing money and 21% said that the personal relationship worsened.

If someone close to you, family or friend, asks for money, keep the following recommendations in mind.

Consider credit history

When someone asks for loan from a traditional source, like a bank or credit card company, they are required to fill out applications. Lenders need to determine someone's creditworthiness, which is reflected in their FICO score.

Most people won't ask a family member for their FICO score, but they probably already have a good idea of the borrower's trustworthiness. If the borrower has bad financial habits, or you know they struggle with debt, you should not feel guilty about saying no, especially if lending someone money could harm your own financial security.

"Don't lend more than you can afford to lose. Ideally, I think these arrangements are best treated as gifts," said Ted Rossman, an analyst at CreditCards.com.

Take your time

It can feel like an ambush when someone close to you asks for a loan. Often the borrower will want to know immediately whether or not they can count on you, but Dr. Lea Lis, a double board-certified adult and child psychiatrist and author, says you can delay the conversation.

"Don't feel pressured to answer immediately. If a family member is looking to start a business ask them to come back to you with a business plan," said Lis.

This not only buys you a few extra days, but gives the borrower more time to assess the merits of their financial request.