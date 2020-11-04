Election Day voting is over. Here’s the likelihood of a second $1,200 stimulus check being passed by January

Election Day voting may be over, but Congress is still on hiatus.

Regardless of the eventual results, any potential second stimulus bill will most likely be delayed until at least January, according to Garrett Watson, a senior policy analyst at the Tax Foundation.

Check out this video to learn how likely Congress is to pass a stimulus bill in the coming months and to see what the results of the election mean for future coronavirus relief legislation.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.