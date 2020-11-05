Treasury yields sink lower as election uncertainty continues

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 0.725% at 5:30 a.m. ET while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slipped to 1.486%. Yields move inversely to prices.

U.S. Treasury yields fell further on Thursday as a nail-biting presidential race continued, with incoming results still to determine which candidate would win the election.

U.S. government bond yields continued to fall from previous session lows, as results from a handful of states were still incoming.

Both the incumbent Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, still had paths to gaining the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the White House.

Late Wednesday, NBC News projected that Biden was the winner in Wisconsin and Michigan, flipping them as states that Trump had won in the 2016 election. NBC News projections show Biden could need just 17 electoral college votes to win the race.

However, the Trump campaign and the Georgia Republican party filed a lawsuit Wednesday over the counting of absentee ballots in a Georgia county. This came after the campaign also filed suits to halt counting in Michigan and Pennsylvania as well.

The U.S. also saw a record number of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with confirmed infections topping the 100,000 mark at 102,831, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is to announce any changes to interest rates at 4 p.m. ET, though consensus predicts the base rate will remain at 0.25%.

Four-week average jobless claims are expected at 10:30 a.m. ET, along with third-quarter unit labor costs and non-farm productivity data.

Auctions will be held Thursday for $30 billion worth of four-week bills and $35 billion of eight-week bills.

