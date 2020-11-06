Airbnb hit with proposed class-action lawsuit from host missing payments

A short-term rental vacation host has filed a proposed class action lawsuit against Airbnb, alleging that the tech company violated its contract with hosts when the company offered full refunds to guests in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California in San Francisco by Anthony Farmer, an Airbnb host in Texas. Farmer had been a host with Airbnb for three years. Farmer stopped hosting with Airbnb as a result of $655 he claims the company owes him from canceled reservations. The lawsuit alleges three claims against Airbnb: breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and violation of California consumer protection laws.

The lawsuit comes as Airbnb gears up for an initial public offering following a rough year for the company and the travel industry as a result of Covid-19. Hosts have complained about the company's handling of guest cancellations due to the pandemic, with the company in March enacting an extenuating circumstances policy that overrode many hosts' refund policies. Hosts have also complained about missing payments while many guests have complained that Airbnb has not given them refunds for trips affected by the pandemic.

"Because of the Covid crisis, hosts aren't getting paid, guests often aren't getting refunds and Airbnb is just coming out way ahead," said Aaron Blumenthal, attorney at Gibbs Law representing Farmer. "Something that the lawsuit will be seeking is an accounting of where the money is."

The lawsuit is notable as it comes after Farmer first tried to take legal action against Airbnb through arbitration court, as stated in Airbnb's terms and services for hosts. To file his case in arbitration, Farmer worked with FairShake, a company that helps consumers file legal claims against companies. FairShake has been working with a number of Airbnb hosts to pursue legal action against the company since March.

"Neither the guests nor the hosts were getting that money back," said Teel Lidow, CEO of FairShake. "That's what got us started putting together this arbitration campaign that eventually led to this class action."