Japan stocks set to trade higher as U.S. election uncertainty remains; Fed keeps rates near zero

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan were set to trade higher at the Friday open as investors continue to wait for a result from the U.S. election.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 24,225 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 24,200. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 24,105.28.

Stocks in Australia rose in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.94%.

Investor focus for Friday will likely remain on the U.S. election with the spotlight on a few battleground states such as Arizona and Pennsylvania. Based on NBC News' tally, Democratic nominee Joe Biden has racked up 253 electoral votes, leaving him 17 shy of the 270 needed to win the White House.