Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

The U.S. economy added more jobs than expected in October and the unemployment rate fell sharply even as Americans continue to grapple with Covid-19 and its dampening impact on business. The Labor Department reported Friday that nonfarm payrolls increased by 638,000 and the unemployment rate was at 6.9%, both better than expectations of 530,000 jobs added and an unemployment rate of 7.7%. CNBC studied the net changes by industry for October jobs based on data contained in the employment report. The leisure and hospitality industry continued its rebound after the coronavirus and efforts to contain its spread walloped spending at restaurants, hotels and bars earlier in the year.

The sector, which added 271,000 jobs last month, saw about 80% of that growth from restaurants and bars that rehired workers even as the U.S. set records for new daily Covid-19 infections. Despite the labor market's stronger October, employment was below its February level by 10.1 million, or 6.6%. While much of the month's upside came from the food service industry, some of the largest losses came from the public sector. Government employment fell by 268,000 across federal, state and local levels. Government hiring has been choppy in recent months thanks to a combination of volatility in federal hiring for the 2020 Census as well as weak demand for workers at public schools and universities. On the federal level, the Labor Department said government employment decreased by 138,000 thanks to a loss of 147,000 temporary 2020 Census workers. On the state and local levels, education employment fell by 61,400 and 97,800, respectively.