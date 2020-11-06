In most years, hurricane activity would have wound down by now. Not in 2020

A boy rides a bicycle along a flooded street due to the heavy rains caused by Hurricane Eta, now degraded to a tropical storm, in Puerto Barrios, Izabal 310 km north Guatemala City on November 5, 2020.

Hurricane Eta has slowly churned through Central America this week, flooding homes, collapsing buildings and leaving at least 57 people dead, according to reports.

Expected to redevelop and head toward Cuba and Florida next week, Eta is the 28th named storm and the 12th hurricane during a brutal Atlantic hurricane season. A record number of storms have damaged parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast, Central America and elsewhere with no signs of slowing down yet.

During most years, hurricane activity would have long since waned by now. But in 2020, with about a month left of the official hurricane season, forecasters anticipate even more storms to form.

There have been so many named storms this year that the World Meteorological Organization ran out of hurricane names in the alphabet in September and resorted to using Greek letters.

With Eta, the 2020 season is now tied with 2005 for the greatest number of named storms. In 2005, hurricanes Katrina, Rita and Wilma made landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast. But scientists say this year will almost certainly break the 2005 record in the upcoming weeks.

"The odds of the Atlantic named storm record being broken are relatively high," said Phil Klotzbach, an atmospheric scientist at Colorado State University in Fort Collins. "The large-scale atmospheric conditions continue to look conducive for additional storm development in the Caribbean."

Major storms forming this late in the 2020 season is remarkable and Eta's intensity is particularly rare for a November storm.

Major hurricanes Delta, Epsilon and Eta all struck since Oct. 1, breaking a previous record of just two major Atlantic hurricanes occurring in October, according to Klotzbach.

One culprit of such high hurricane activity late in the season is the La Nina event in the tropical Pacific, which has reduced vertical wind shear — or the change in wind direction with height — that typically impedes hurricane formation.