South Africa IMF bailout hopes falter as Zuma loyalists resist

President Cyril Ramaphosa during a pre-World Economic Forum breakfast briefing on January 18, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Moeletsi Mabe| Sunday Times | Gallo Images | Getty Images

South Africa now has less than a 33% chance of securing an IMF (International Monetary Fund) bailout this year, new research projects. Having received $4.3 billion in emergency financing from the IMF so far in 2020, momentum toward a much-touted and wide-ranging bailout package seems to have ebbed in recent weeks. The country is embarking on an ambitious economic reform agenda, hoping to stabilize a mounting debt profile while attempting to spur an economic recovery after the sharp downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. "ANC hardliners and allies of former president Jacob Zuma remain steadfastly opposed to an IMF deal," said David Wille, principal analyst for financial sector risk at Verisk Maplecroft. The risk consultancy in its latest assessment earlier this week assigned a less than 33% of an IMF bailout for South Africa by the end of the year. "However, their influence is likely to wane in the coming months as an ongoing anti-corruption drive targeting prominent Zuma associates, including current ANC Secretary General Elias Ace Magashule, gathers steam."

Protesters for the removal from office of former South African President Jacob Zuma in Johannesburg, South Africa, on February 5, 2018. Marco Longari | AFP | Getty Images

Zuma has been summoned to appear before a South African corruption inquiry from November 16 to November 20. The inquiry was set up two years ago to investigate allegations that during his time in office, Zuma enabled his associates the Gupta family to pilfer state resources. Both parties have vehemently denied any wrongdoing, but Zuma's nine-year tenure as president ended in February 2018 when he was ousted by his ruling ANC (African National Congress). His successor, current President Cyril Ramaphosa, has since sought to restore investor confidence and transform his party's image. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has long emphasized the necessity of shoring up South Africa's economy in the aftermath of the pandemic. GDP (gross domestic product) is expected to contract by 8% in 2020, according to the IMF.