Politics

America reacts to Joe Biden winning the 2020 presidential election

Adam Jeffery@ajefferyphoto
Jacob Pramuk@jacobpramuk
Key Points
  • Joe Biden is the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election over President Donald Trump, according to NBC News.
  • Americans poured into the streets Saturday after news networks started to call the result.
  • Many celebrated the coming end of Trump's tenure, while others backed the president's unfounded claims that malfeasance cost him the election.
People celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House in Washington, DC on November 7, 2020, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
Eric Baradat | AFP | Getty Images

Americans poured into the streets Saturday after Joe Biden's projected presidential election victory over President Donald Trump.

In cities from Philadelphia and Detroit — which helped to seal the Democrat's electoral college win — to New York and Washington D.C., Americans gathered on a sunny fall day to celebrate Trump's looming ouster from the White House. Trump's supporters, meanwhile, continued to demonstrate in support of the president's unfounded claims that malfeasance in swing states cost him the election.

The jubilation, and disappointment, reflected an election that shattered total voting records: Biden is expected to become the first U.S. presidential candidate to receive 75 million votes nationwide, while Trump has also garnered more than 70 million votes.

News networks called the race when Trump was golfing at his Virginia country club. He returned to find streets outside the White House overrun with people celebrating his loss.

Biden supporters making noise in Miami

Supporters of the Democratic party celebrate in Miami on November 7, 2020, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
Chandan Khanna | AFP | Getty Images

Essential voter

New Yorkers celebrate Joe Biden winning the 2020 Presidential Election, in Times Square, New York.
Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

A New Yorker celebrates Kamala Harris

A woman holds a sign as people celebrate after media announced that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 7, 2020.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Trump supporter reacts

A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump wearing a Go-Pro camera reacts at "Stop the Steal" protest at the Wisconsin State Capitol, after media announced that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Madison, Wisconsin, U.S., November 7, 2020.
Bing Guan | Reuters

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Hundreds of people gather in the state capital of Pennsylvania to display their support for Joe Biden hours after the state was called for Biden on November 07, 2020 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

Washington, D.C.

A ballon depicting a caricature of President Donald Trump is carried by revelers at 16th and I Streets, NW, to celebrate Joe Biden becoming the 46th president of the United States after news outlets declared victory for the Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., on Saturday, November 7, 2020.
Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

Tears of joy in Miami

Supporters of the Democratic party celebrate in Miami on November 7, 2020, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
Chandan Khanna | AFP | Getty Images

Trump supporters in Phoenix

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather at a “Stop the Steal” protest after the 2020 U.S. presidential election was called for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, in front of the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., November 7, 2020.
Jim Urquhart | Reuters

Times Square

New Yorkers celebrate Joe Biden winning the 2020 Presidential Election in Times Square, New York.
Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Supporters of Trump and Biden argue

A supporter of U.S. President-elect Joseph Biden argues with a supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump at a "Stop the Steal" protest after media announced that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Madison, Wisconsin, U.S., November 7, 2020.
Bing Guan | Reuters

A Biden supporter in Washington, D.C.

A woman wearing a "Biden 2020" face mask raises a fist as people react after media announced that Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, near the White House, in Washington, U.S., November 7, 2020.
Hannah Mackay | Reuters

Trump and Biden supporters argue in Raleigh, N.C.

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joseph Biden argue in the street after media announced that Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S., November 7, 2020.
Jonathan Drake | Reuters

Times Square

People celebrate at Times Square in New York after Joe Biden was declared winner of the 2020 presidential election on November 7, 2020.
Kena Betancur | AFP | Getty Images

Trump returns to White House from golfing

U.S President Donald Trump returns to the White House after news media declared Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Washington, U.S., November 7, 2020.
Carlos Barria | Reuters

Outside the White House

People celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House in Washington, DC on November 7, 2020, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
Eric Baradat | AFP | Getty Images

Trump supporters react in Philadelphia

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside a news conference from the Trump legal team after news media named Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 7, 2020.
Mark Makela | Reuters

Sen. Chuck Schumer celebrates in Times Square

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) gestures and shouts slogans after media announced that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, on Times Square in New York City, U.S., November 7, 2020.
Carlo Allegri | Reuters

Armed men gather in Harrisburg

Dylan Stevens also known as "The Angry Viking" holds a firearm as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump rally outside the State Capitol building after news media declared Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S., November 7, 2020.
Leah Millis | Reuters

Los Angeles

Christopher Paulsen holds a flag as he reacts after media announced that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election on Sunset Boulevard in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 7, 2020.
David Swanson | Reuters

Trump supporters in Atlanta

Supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump participate on a 'Stop the Steal' protest at the Georgia State Capitol, after the 2020 U.S. presidential election was called for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. November 7, 2020.
Dustin Chambers | Reuters

People celebrate in Detroit

People hold placard as they celebrate media announcing that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., November 7, 2020.
Rebecca Cook | Reuters

New Yorkers dance in the streets

New Yorkers celebrate Joe Biden winning the 2020 Presidential Election.
Spencer Kimball | CNBC

Disgruntled Trump supporter

A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump holds a sign during a "Stop the Steal" protest after the 2020 U.S. presidential election was called by the media for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, in front of the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., November 7, 2020.
Jim Urquhart

Times Square

A woman holds a sign in Times Square after the media announcement that Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 US presidential election. CNN, NBC and AP project Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden to win the US presidential election as he has surpassed the 270 electoral votes.
Maria Khrenova | TASS | Getty Images