America reacts to Joe Biden winning the 2020 presidential election

People celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House in Washington, DC on November 7, 2020, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Americans poured into the streets Saturday after Joe Biden's projected presidential election victory over President Donald Trump.

In cities from Philadelphia and Detroit — which helped to seal the Democrat's electoral college win — to New York and Washington D.C., Americans gathered on a sunny fall day to celebrate Trump's looming ouster from the White House. Trump's supporters, meanwhile, continued to demonstrate in support of the president's unfounded claims that malfeasance in swing states cost him the election.

The jubilation, and disappointment, reflected an election that shattered total voting records: Biden is expected to become the first U.S. presidential candidate to receive 75 million votes nationwide, while Trump has also garnered more than 70 million votes.

News networks called the race when Trump was golfing at his Virginia country club. He returned to find streets outside the White House overrun with people celebrating his loss.