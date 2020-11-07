Skip Navigation
Politics

Joe Biden's projected win in Pennsylvania delivers him the presidency

Kevin Breuninger@KevinWilliamB
Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
Key Points
  • Joe Biden's projected win in Pennsylvania put him over the Electoral College threshold for victory over President Donald Trump.
  • Pennsylvania has 20 Electoral College votes. Trump won the state in 2016 by less than a percentage point against Hillary Clinton.

Joe Biden's projected win in Pennsylvania put him over the Electoral College threshold for victory over President Donald Trump.

NBC News projected Saturday morning that Biden had clinched the Keystone State's 20 electoral votes. The call raised Biden's lead to 273 votes — enough to put him over the top.

Trump won the state in 2016 by less than a percentage point over Hillary Clinton. That win, in a state that has backed Democratic presidential candidates since 1992, was seen as a major upset.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.