The race between Detroit automakers and a slew of startups to dominate the electric pickup truck market

Americans love pickup trucks. Pickups accounted for 20% of all vehicle sales so far this year, according to Edmunds, and they are outselling sedans for the first time ever.

At the same time, there is an electric revolution taking place.

"It's a really exciting time for the automotive industry. I compare it to the start of the 19th century when motor vehicles were first being invented," said Duncan Aldred, VP of Global Buick and GMC. "We're in a similar time period now. There's a lot of people, nontraditional manufacturers, who want to come and be part of this journey to the electric vehicle."

Established players like GM, Ford and Tesla and a slew of startups like Rivian, Lordstown Motors and Bollinger Motors are all working on electric pickups.

The race is on for who will be first to market. But when there are a plethora of EV trucks to choose from, will loyal pickup truck drivers make the switch to electric? Watch the video to learn more.