Watch live: President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation

[The stream is slated to start at 8:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to address the nation from Wilmington, Delaware Saturday at 8 p.m. ET after NBC News projected that he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will win the presidential election.

He will be joined by his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, the Biden campaign said.

The call in the race came four days after Election Day, and during close counts in multiple battleground states. President Donald Trump's campaign has mounted several legal challenges over how the ballots are being tabulated.

Biden will carry at least 279 electoral votes, while Trump will get 214 or more, according to NBC. Georgia, Arizona and North Carolina are still too close to call, according to NBC. Alaska is too early to call.

The race, decided by narrow margins in a number of swing states, drove record turnout that will see both Biden and Trump garner more than 70 million votes. Biden has a still growing lead of more than 4 million in the nationwide popular vote.

"I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris," Biden said in a statement Saturday after his projected victory. "In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America."

When Biden is sworn into the office on Jan. 20, he will face a number of challenges, including his government's response to the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

— CNBC's Christina Wilkie contributed to this report.