4 potential talking points at McDonald's investor meeting

McDonald's swift recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has prompted investors to ask how the fast-food giant plans to keep fueling sales growth.

The company is scheduled to answer some of those questions on Monday. After it reports its third-quarter earnings, it will hold a virtual meeting with investors to discuss its strategic priorities.

As it bounces back from the pandemic, McDonald's U.S. same-store sales turned positive in its latest quarter, rising nearly 5%, according to an October release of its preliminary results. While transactions remain negative, customers are spending more on their orders.

Its franchisees are very optimistic about their six-month business outlook and are feeling more confident about their relationship with the franchisor, based on Kalinowski Equity Research's survey. The quarterly survey, which was published Oct. 23, asks a portion of U.S. franchisees about a range of topics, including quantifying their relationship with McDonald's and their forecast for the business.

The stock, which has a market value of $167 billion, has risen 9% so far this year, as of Friday's close. But analysts have price targets as high as $260 per share, about $43 higher than it was trading on Friday.

Investors will be looking for updates on how McDonald's plans to capitalize on that momentum to drive its sales higher — or even turn traffic positive.

Here's what will likely be part of McDonald's investor presentation: