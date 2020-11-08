Value investors lose out again post-election: 'No blue wave, rotation on hold'

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)
For value investors waiting for a grand rotation after the election, they might end up disappointed yet again.
Many on Wall Street were betting on a revival of value stocks on the belief that a potentially "blue wave" could help approve a massive fiscal spending package that benefits cheap names whose rebound depends on a broad economic turnaround.
However, the odds of a unified government have waned with both of Georgia's Senate races going to January runoffs. A divided Congress could restrict the incoming Biden administration's ability to pass large-scale fiscal stimulus, hurting value stock's chances to outperform their growth counterparts, Wall Street strategists said.