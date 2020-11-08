‘Mission impossible’, ‘huge relief’ and a ‘bittersweet victory’: World media reacts to Biden win

Locals read a newspaper as residents of Ballina, Co. Mayo, Ireland, begin celebrations in the ancestral home of US Presidential candidate Joe Biden in anticipation of the results of the US election as Biden edges closer to victory over Donald Trump.

International media erupted with headlines over the weekend announcing former Vice President Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 U.S. presidential race, many depicting the world breathing a sigh of relief after several tense days of a prolonged vote count.

The opinion sections of several countries’ major newspapers lent a celebratory tone to the news, while others soberly described the stark challenges that confront the American president-elect facing a divided nation, ongoing partisan battling over results and a country engulfed by a pandemic.

The U.K.’s Sunday Times ran the headline: “Sleepy Joe wakes up America,” a poke at incumbent President Donald Trump’s derogatory nickname for the 77-year-old Biden.

Many British papers focused on the enduring legacy of the now lame-duck Trump, who is refusing to accept Biden’s victory and is launching legal challenges in several states.

“Donald Trump may have become one of the few US presidents to have lost re-election, but Trumpism lives on,” the U.K.’s BBC wrote.

Britain’s The Times described “joyous scenes after days of deadlock” across the U.S. after Biden’s win. But a featured opinion piece argued that for all of Trump’s “erratic, divisive behaviour, he will shape the country for decades to come.”

The U.K.’s left-leaning Guardian newspaper didn’t hold back in its optimism; its donation appeal that appears at the end of its articles read: “Joe Biden has won… renewing hope for the US and the world,” touting “fresh promise for democracy and progress” after “four years of turmoil misinformation, manipulation and division.”

Its opinion writers described Trump’s defeat as “catastrophe averted” and “wonderful for the world, but trouble for Boris Johnson,” suggesting that the U.K. prime minister could be marginalized as Biden prioritizes reviving U.S. relations with the EU.