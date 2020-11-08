'It's Joe!' How newspapers around the world reported President-elect Biden's victory

WASHINGTON — With headlines like "It's Joe" and "Finally!" and "You're Fired Donald," the international press focused on president-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump.
Biden became president-elect of the United States after his projected win in Pennsylvania on Saturday. He won 279 electoral votes, surpassing the 270-vote threshold needed to win. Leaders from around the world congratulated Biden and his running mate, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday.
President Trump is refusing to accept the results of the election and has announced a slew of legal actions across battleground states.