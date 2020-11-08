'It's Joe!' How newspapers around the world reported President-elect Biden's victory

In this photo illustration German newspaper front pages show Sunday newspapers headlines following the projection by news outlets of Joe Biden as the winner of the recent U.S. presidential election on November 08, 2020 in Berlin, Germany.

WASHINGTON — With headlines like "It's Joe" and "Finally!" and "You're Fired Donald," the international press focused on president-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump.

Biden became president-elect of the United States after his projected win in Pennsylvania on Saturday. He won 279 electoral votes, surpassing the 270-vote threshold needed to win. Leaders from around the world congratulated Biden and his running mate, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday.

President Trump is refusing to accept the results of the election and has announced a slew of legal actions across battleground states.