Politics

'It's Joe!' How newspapers around the world reported President-elect Biden's victory

Adam Jeffery@ajefferyphoto
Amanda Macias@amanda_m_macias
Key Points
  • A look at how the international press covered President-elect Joe Biden's win over President Donald Trump.
  • Biden won 279 electoral votes, surpassing the 270-vote threshold needed to win.
In this photo illustration German newspaper front pages show Sunday newspapers headlines following the projection by news outlets of Joe Biden as the winner of the recent U.S. presidential election on November 08, 2020 in Berlin, Germany.
Maja Hitij | Getty Images

WASHINGTON — With headlines like "It's Joe" and "Finally!" and "You're Fired Donald," the international press focused on president-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump.

Biden became president-elect of the United States after his projected win in Pennsylvania on Saturday. He won 279 electoral votes, surpassing the 270-vote threshold needed to win. Leaders from around the world congratulated Biden and his running mate, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday.

President Trump is refusing to accept the results of the election and has announced a slew of legal actions across battleground states.

Tokyo, Japan

People read an extra edition of a newspaper reporting on US Democratic president elect Joe Biden's win in the US presidential election, in Tokyo on November 8, 2020.
AFP | Getty Images

Paris, France

A general view at copies of french daily newspapers with reactions to the United States Presidential election on November 08, 2020 in Paris, France.
Marc Piasecki | Getty Images

Chennai, India

A man reads a morning newspaper showing a photograph of newly elected US President and Vice president Joe Bidenn at a tea stall in Chennai on November 8, 2020.
Arun Sankar | AFP | Getty Images

London, U.K.

Joe Biden's projected US presidential election victory is seen on the front pages of British newspapers on November 8, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Peter Summers | Getty Images

Lagos, Nigeria

A man reads a newspapers reacting to the news of U.S President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the US presidential election, in Lagos, Nigeria, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.
Sunday Alamba | AP

Jerusalem, Israel

A man, mask-clad due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, holds up a copy of Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom declaring Joe Biden as president-elect and showing the results of the 2020 US general election, while sitting on a bench at a park in Jerusalem on November 8, 2020.
Menaham Kahanna | AFP | Getty Images

Tunis, Tunisia

A man holds a copy of Tunisian newspaper al-Chorouk showing on its cover US president-elect Joe Biden and its headlines featuring the 2020 US general election results, at a news stand in Habib Bourguiba avenue in the centre of the capital Tunis on November 8, 2020.
Fethi Belaid | AFP | Getty Images

Ballina, Ireland

Locals read a newspaper as residents of Ballina, Co. Mayo, Ireland, begin celebrations in the ancestral home of US Presidential candidate Joe Biden in anticipation of the results of the US election as Biden edges closer to victory over Donald Trump.
Brian Lawless | PA Images | Getty Images

Lahore, Pakistan

Hong Kong, China

Copies of the Apple Daily newspaper, published by Next Digital Ltd., at the company's printing facility in Hong Kong, China, early on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
Lam Yik | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Nairobi, Kenya

Kenyan daily newspapers with the headline "Donald Trump Fired" and "Biden wins" are on display in the capital Nairobi on November 8, 2020.
Simon Maina | AFP | Getty Images
