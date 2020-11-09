CBS reality shows must now have 50% non-White casts, network says

"It All Boils Down to This" - Natalie Anderson and Tony Vlachos on the three-hour season finale episode of SURVIVOR: WINNERS AT WAR.

CBS' slate of reality shows, which include "Survivor," "Big Brother" and "Love Island," will become more diverse in 2021.

On Monday, the network introduced an initiative that requires these shows to ensure that 50% of their casts are Black, Indigenous or People of Color, or BIPOC. Additionally, the network has committed to putting at least 25% of its development budget towards creators and producers who are BIPOC.

These reality TV targets will kick off during the 2021-22 broadcast season.

"The reality TV genre is an area that's especially underrepresented, and needs to be more inclusive across development, casting, production and all phases of storytelling," George Cheeks, president and CEO for the CBS Entertainment Group, said in a statement.

This initiative follows targets that CBS set for its scripted programs earlier this year as well as a deal to create programming with the NAACP.

CBS has also mandated that its writers' rooms must be staffed with a minimum of 40% BIPOC representation with the goal of increasing that number to 50% in the 2022-23 season.