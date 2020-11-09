Obamacare to face another Supreme Court test on Tuesday, this time with a 6-3 conservative majority

A demonstrator holds a sign in support Obamacare in front of the Supreme Court in Washington. Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The landmark health-care legislation known as Obamacare will face its third test at the Supreme Court this week before the most conservative panel of justices that have sat on the bench in decades. The top court will hear arguments on Tuesday in a challenge to the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act, signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2010. The case was the primary focus of Democrats during the confirmation hearings for Justice Amy Coney Barrett last month. Democrats warned that confirming Barrett, by providing the court a 6-3 majority of Republican-appointed justices, would effectively doom the legislation. If the court strikes down the law, more than 20 million Americans could lose the health care coverage they have received under its provisions. The health-insurance industry, which has built itself around the law for 10 years, could be upended. The spreading coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 230,000 in the U.S. since it emerged late last year and sparked a recession that has kicked millions off their health insurance, has amplified the stakes of the battle. A decision is expected by the end of June.

Obamacare's history in court

The case was brought by a consortium of red states led by Texas, and is backed by President Donald Trump's Department of Justice. California and other blue states are defending the law. The dispute will be argued just one week after the presidential election between Trump and President-elect Joe Biden. It illustrates the wide differences in policy proposed by the two men. While Trump has gone to court to scrap the law, Biden, who played a role in its passage, centered his health-care policy on preserving and strengthening Obamacare. If the court strikes it down, Biden will likely have few options to resuscitate a new version of it, and little time. Democrats are projected to retain control of the House of Representatives, but their path to a Senate majority is narrow, with control of Congress's upper body appearing likely to come down to two special elections in Georgia that will be held in January. The top court has twice reviewed the Affordable Care Act, in 2012 and 2015, and both times considered it to be lawful. The upcoming case raises a new question about the constitutionality of the law's individual mandate provision, which requires most Americans to obtain health insurance or pay a penalty. The Supreme Court upheld the individual mandate in the 2012 case known as National Federation of Independent Business v. Sebelius. In that case, Chief Justice John Roberts disagreed with the Obama administration, which argued the mandate was a penalty — but Roberts upheld the provision as effectively being a tax. In 2017, Republicans in Congress, who have been gunning to eliminate Obamacare since it was first signed, set the individual mandate penalty to $0. Because the penalty is $0, Texas and the other red states have argued that it is no longer permissible as a tax. Further, they say, because the individual mandate is now unconstitutional, the entire law must be eliminated. A federal district court in Texas and the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the red states and said the individual mandate is unconstitutional. The district court said that as a result, the entire law must fall, while the appeals court did not address the latter point conclusively. "The individual mandate is unconstitutional because it can no longer be read as a tax, and there is no other constitutional provision that justifies this exercise of congressional power," the appeals court said.

The severability question