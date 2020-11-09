As Putin fails to congratulate Biden, experts predict what the result means for US-Russia relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government via a teleconference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, on September 29, 2020.

As world leaders congratulate Democrat Joe Biden for his victory in the U.S. presidential election, Russia's decision not to do so speaks volumes.

Analysts noted that while many European leaders congratulated Biden, expressing a desire to renew erstwhile tense relations with the U.S. and work constructively with the new administration, Russia did not comment on the election outcome this weekend, with no message of congratulations coming from President Vladimir Putin.

It marks a stark change from 2016 when the Kremlin rushed to congratulate Trump on his victory.

Instead, on Monday, the Kremlin issued a cautious statement, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying that it would await the official results of the election before commenting on the outcome, and that it had noted Trump's announcement of legal processes related to the vote.

Speaking to reporters, Peskov added that Putin had repeatedly said he was ready to work with any U.S. leader, Reuters reported, and that Russia hoped it could establish dialog with the new U.S. administration and find a way to normalize relations.

The lack of congratulations for Biden has not been lost on Russia-watchers.

"Think Putin is trying to send a message that Russia does not care what happens in the U.S. — that somehow Russia is above all this," Timothy Ash, senior emerging markets strategist at Bluebay Asset Management, said in a note Sunday.

"Ridiculous given Putin (drove) the agenda in 2016, putting Trump in the White House and tried his best to get him re-elected," Ash added, alluding to Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. election that saw Trump come to power.

Indeed, despite ongoing U.S. economic sanctions on Russia for that electoral interference — as well as its annexation of Crimea, role in a pro-Russian uprising in east Ukraine, alleged role in a nerve agent attack in the U.K. and other misdemeanors — Putin appeared to enjoy congenial relations with Donald Trump.

The outgoing U.S. president made waves in 2018 when, following a high-profile summit with Putin in Helsinki, Trump said he believed Putin's repudiation of allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 vote, despite advice to the contrary from the U.S. intelligence community.

Now there is likely a change in the air when it comes to U.S.-Russia relations.

At the very least, analysts told CNBC before the result that they expected a Biden win to increase tensions between Washington and Moscow, and raise the probability of new sanctions on Russia.

While on Friday, experts from risk consultancy Teneo Intelligence said they expected more cooperation between Biden and Europe on global issues such as "countering China, Russia, and climate change."

In their note, analysts led by Mujtaba Rahman, managing director of Europe analysis, forecast "more cooperation on (a) tough stance toward the Kremlin, as well as policy towards the Ukraine and Belarus," and "meaningful progress" with international allies over NATO, bilateral trade and Iran.