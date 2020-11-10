5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Dow futures up, Nasdaq futures down as rotation out of tech continues

A man wearing a mask passes the Charging Bull statue in New York's financial district. Mark Lennihan | AP

2. Eli Lilly's Covid-19 antibody treatment gets FDA emergency approval

The Eli Lilly logo is shown on one of the company's offices in San Diego, California, September 17, 2020. Mike Blake | Reuters

About 12 hours after the Pfizer vaccine announcement, the FDA said Monday evening it approved emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly's experimental Covid-19 antibody drug treatment. It can now be used in mild-to-moderate, nonhospitalized Covid-19 in adults and kids over age 12. Chris Christie, former New Jersey governor and ally of President Donald Trump, was given the Lilly treatment when he was in the hospital with coronavirus earlier this fall. Among the treatments that Trump received when he had Covid-19 was an antibody regimen from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals that's similar to the Lilly drug. Lilly shares rose 3% in Tuesday's premarket. The treatment and vaccine news comes as new daily coronavirus cases in the U.S., as of Monday, topped 100,000 for seven straight days. The U.S. has a total of 10.1 million infections, with 238,251 deaths of Tuesday morning, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Current hospitalizations for Covid-19 in the U.S., as of Monday, were up 70% from the number recorded on Oct. 9, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

3. Biden to defend Obamacare as Supreme Court hears a new challenge

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks to reporters about efforts to confront the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic after meeting with members of his "Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board" in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 9, 2020. Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday is set to deliver a speech in defense of the Affordable Care Act, on the same day the conservative-dominated Supreme Court hears arguments challenging its constitutionality. The ACA, also known as Obamacare, was signed into law in 2010 by former President Barack Obama. Tuesday's case will be the third test of Obamacare before the Supreme Court. Justice Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation to the nation's highest court last month, which Democrats had unsuccessfully sought to delay until after the election, gives Republican-appointed justices a 6-3 majority.

4. McConnell backs Trump's vote fight as fallout from election widens

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and President Donald Trump at an Oval Office cabinet meeting on July 20, 2020. Doug Mills | Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and some other Republicans are rallying behind Trump's efforts to fight the election results in the courts as the president blocked government officials from cooperating with Biden on a transition of power. Attorney General William Barr also authorized the Justice Department to probe unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud. The Electoral College is slated to formally confirm Biden's victory on Dec. 14, with the Democrat sworn into office in late January. In further fallout following the election, Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper. The president and Esper clashed this summer over using the military to quell sometimes-violent protests over racial injustice and inequality.

5. Beyond Meat shares losing about a fifth of their value ahead of Wall Street open

Ethan Brown, founder, president and CEO of Beyond Meat. Adam Jeffery | CNBC