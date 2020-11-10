Here's when the results of the 2020 election will be finalized

Here are the key steps in the Electoral College process between now and Inauguration Day:

In a controversial move, Trump has refused to concede the election and is mounting efforts to challenge ballot counts in multiple states, even as tabulation continues.

When Americans cast their ballots for president on Nov. 3, they weren't voting directly for Biden or the incumbent, President Donald Trump, but rather for their state's electors. Members of the Electoral College cast their votes for president on behalf of their states. Then, Congress convenes to count the electoral votes and announce the results of the election.

Joe Biden is the president-elect of the United States, as NBC News projected Saturday, but the results of the election won't be finalized until January.

Local election officials tabulate votes, including any mail ballots received after Election Day in states that allow them. After local results are verified by local election officials, the governor or other state official certifies the statewide results. The governor then prepares official documents with the state's formalized election outcomes and slate of electors.

Each state has its own timeline for certifying election results. Here are key dates in swing states:

Arizona

Election officials have until Nov. 23 to finalize local results. The secretary of state certifies statewide results on Nov. 30.

Pennsylvania

By Nov. 10, local election officials must provide unofficial vote tallies to the secretary of the commonwealth. Nov. 23 is the last day for local officials to submit certified election results.

If there's a difference of 0.5% or less between the winner and the loser, the secretary of the commonwealth must order a recount by Nov. 12. If at least three voters in each county allege errors or discrepancies in the count, a recount could also be triggered. Any recount must be completed by Nov. 24 and local election officials must submit certified recount results to the secretary of the commonwealth by Nov. 25.

Michigan

Local election officials must complete counting by Nov. 17 and send results to the secretary of state within 24 hours. Election officials meet Nov. 23 to certify election results. Any petitions for recount must be submitted by Nov. 25, or within 48 hours after the end of the certification meeting.

Wisconsin

County officials have until Nov. 17 to finalize local election tallies. Under Wisconsin law, an "aggrieved" candidate can request a recount if they received within 1% of the winner's vote total. The loser can file a petition for a recount no later than 5 p.m. on the first business day after the state election commission has received final results from all counties. The Trump campaign has called for a recount in Wisconsin, where NBC News has Biden projected to win.

The Trump campaign would also have to pay the state for the cost of conducting the recount. It could total in the millions of dollars.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission must certify statewide results by Dec. 1.

Georgia

Local election officials must certify county results and send tallies to the secretary of state by Nov. 13. The secretary of state has until Nov. 20 to certify statewide results. The losing candidate is allowed to request a recount in Georgia if they lost an election by less than 0.5% of the total votes. That request can only be made to the secretary of state within two business days after the election results are certified.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Friday a recount is expected in the state, as Biden currently holds a narrow lead.

North Carolina

County election officials meet on Nov. 13 to finalize county tallies. The State Board of Elections meets on Nov. 24 to certify statewide results.