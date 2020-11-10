NASA certifies SpaceX to carry astronauts, a first for a privately-developed spacecraft system

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration on Tuesday announced it certified SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule and Falcon 9 rocket to carry astronauts to-and-from orbit, the first U.S. spacecraft certification by the agency since the space shuttle program nearly 40 years ago.

The certification marks a historic milestone for both NASA and Elon Musk's space company. NASA, under the Commercial Crew program, supplied most of the funding used to develop Crew Dragon over the last six years and conduct hundreds of tests.

"Thank you to NASA for their continued support of SpaceX and partnership in achieving this goal," SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said in a statement. "I could not be more proud of everyone at SpaceX and all of our suppliers who worked incredibly hard to develop, test, and fly the first commercial human spaceflight system in history to be certified by NASA. This is a great honor that inspires confidence in our endeavor to return to the Moon, travel to Mars, and ultimately help humanity become multi-planetary."

Ever since the space shuttle retired in 2011, the U.S. has paid Russia upwards of $80 million per seat to fly astronauts to the International Space Station. The SpaceX certification ends that reliance on Russia, and comes with an expected cost of about $55 million per astronaut. Additionally, as Boeing is also working to complete its Starliner capsule under the Commercial Crew program, NASA estimates that having two private companies compete for contracts saved the agency between $20 billion and $30 billion in development costs.

"This certification milestone is an incredible achievement from NASA and SpaceX that highlights the progress we can make working together with commercial industry," NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement.