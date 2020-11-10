There's a rotation within the tech sector as FANG sells off — Here's how to play it

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

The big market rotation into value and out of growth is getting all the attention on Wall Street this week, but there's also a shift within the tech sector that investors can take advantage of, strategists said.

While the FAANG block slipped from their early September highs and stay-at-home bets fell out of favor, some names in the information technology group are breaking out to new highs, including chip makers, fintech stocks as well as data service companies.