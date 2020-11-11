New York to impose curfew on restaurants, bars and gyms as Covid worsens across the U.S.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a daily briefing following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhattan in New York City, New York, July 13, 2020.

New York will impose a handful of coronavirus restrictions on residents and businesses across the state as it tackles several "hotspot" outbreaks and tries to avoid a surge in cases, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

Restaurants and bars will be ordered to close at 10 p.m. beginning Friday, though they can operate for curbside pickup past that time, Cuomo said on a call with reporters. Gyms will also be forced to close at that time.

The state will also crack down on people congregating inside ahead of the holiday season, banning gatherings of more than 10 people in a private residence, he said.

"What we're seeing is what they predicted for months," Cuomo said. "We're seeing a national and global Covid surge, and New York is a ship on the Covid tide."

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.