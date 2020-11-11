Coronavirus live updates: EU agrees to buy 300 million Pfizer-BioNTech doses; Russia touts its own vaccine data

The Covid vaccine-powered stock market rally looks to be entering its third day, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average set to open roughly 200 points higher. The average gained more than 1,000 points in the last two days after Pfizer and BioNTech announced encouraging vaccine effectiveness data. The continued rally and rotation out of stay-at-home stocks suggest investors are hanging lofty hopes on the vaccine, even as the U.S. enters a dangerous few months of rising cases and colder temperatures.

