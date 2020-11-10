Coronavirus live updates: Gottlieb says Covid ‘is about to explode’ in U.S. as nation crosses 10 million cases

The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise globally, yet positive news about a vaccine and drug treatment helped to drive a stock market rally on Monday. Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday said their coronavirus vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing Covid-19 among those not previously infected. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the emergency use of Eli Lilly's monoclonal antibody drug bamlanivimab for treating mild-to-moderate cases of Covid-19 in patients who are over the age of 12.

