Coronavirus live updates: Gottlieb says Covid ‘is about to explode’ in U.S. as nation crosses 10 million cases

LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise globally, yet positive news about a vaccine and drug treatment helped to drive a stock market rally on Monday. Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday said their coronavirus vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing Covid-19 among those not previously infected. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the emergency use of Eli Lilly's monoclonal antibody drug bamlanivimab for treating mild-to-moderate cases of Covid-19 in patients who are over the age of 12.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: