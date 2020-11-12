Joe Biden projected to win Arizona, the first Democrat to do so since 1996

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at a carpenters union in Phoenix, Arizona, October 8, 2020.

President-elect Joe Biden is projected to win Arizona's 11 Electoral College votes, giving him 20 more than needed for victory in last week's election, NBC News reported late Thursday.

The last time Arizona voted Democratic in a presidential election was 1996, when Bill Clinton was reelected.

Biden's projected victory gives him 290 Electoral College votes to President Donald Trump's 217, according to NBC's current tally.

On Saturday, NBC projected Biden would win the U.S. presidential election, after calling Pennsylvania for the former vice president. The state pushed him over the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidential race.

Trump has refused to concede the election.