Japan stocks set to trade higher as tech bounces overnight on Wall Street

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan were set to trade higher following an overnight bounce for tech stocks on Wall Street as a recent rotation into cyclicals paused.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 25,545 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 25,490. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 25,349.60.

Shares of Australia were higher in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 gaining about 0.2%.

Technology shares in the region will likely remain in focus for investors after the sector bounced overnight stateside.

In recent sessions, investors have moved out of technology and "stay-at-home" stocks in favor of cyclicals that would benefit from an economic recovery. That came following a Monday announcement by Pfizer and BioNTech that their coronavirus vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing Covid-19 among those without evidence of prior infection.

Still, the pandemic situation remains severe, with the U.S. recently setting a new record of average daily cases while the United Kingdom reported its highest daily deaths since May.