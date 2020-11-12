Instagram's Adam Mosseri confirms ads are coming to Reels and defends Facebook's 2020 election response

Adam Mosseri speaks onstage at the WIRED25 Summit 2019 - Day 1 at Commonwealth Club on November 08, 2019 in San Francisco, California. Matt Winkelmeyer | Getty Images

Instagram is redesigning the app, putting tabs for Shop and Reels at the bottom of the main navigation bar, and moving the creation (+) and notifications (heart) buttons to the top right. The changes will start rolling out on Thursday, and are designed to provide more openings for Instagram to show ads and encourage users to shop for items they see on Instagram, providing revenue growth for its parent company Facebook. The head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, told CNBC that the company will put ads in its TikTok competitor, Reels, and make it easier for users to browse for products to drive the company's growing e-commerce business. Instagram takes a slice of each transaction for purchase made through the app. Mosseri said these changes are are a necessary evolution of the app to keep up with the competition and to serve its users and creators, especially in light of the pandemic changing consumer behavior. "It accelerated existing trends and accelerated the shift of shopping from offline to online it's increased the amount of demand there is for entertaining video out there," he said.

Ads are coming to Reels

For Reels, Instagram plans to leverage its new TikTok competitor and include a new space for advertisers. "I think that we can leverage the story ad format because it's the same immersive experience, so that'll be helpful because you don't need to get advertisers to create a bunch of new creative," Mosseri said. He said Instagram hasn't yet built an ad business into Reels because the company is still working on making sure the format is engaging for consumers and creators. Mosseri also acknowledged the success of rival TikTok, which inspired the Reels format, saying "TikTok gets all the credit for pioneering the space." As for the fact that many TikTok creators simply re-post their videos to Instagram, including the TikTok logo, Mosseri said he's excited every time he sees a creator stop doing that. "I think competition is fundamentally a good thing and it is a strong incentive for us," said Mosseri. "I think currently we're in the catch-up phase, trying to build some of the basics and the fundamental creative tools… establishing that Instagram is a place for short form fun video. But over time, we're going to have to differentiate and innovate and that'll take time, and right now we're just going to catch up."

Shopping is meaningful for Instagram

As for the move to highlight shopping on Instagram, Mosseri said there's "a ton of commerce or commercial activity on Instagram already," and this should accelerate the trend of people using the platform to find products. "We should see activity on shopping activity generally go up," said Mosseri. "I think the important thing to understand is shopping is going to be meaningful to our business in a few different ways." Mosseri said shopping revenue can come from Instagram taking a cut of each transaction and opening up space for advertisers to buy ads that prompt people to buy a product directly through Instagram. Elevating shopping on the platform can make ads more relevant. It eliminates friction between seeing an ad and being able to buy something.

