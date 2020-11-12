Stocks making the biggest moves after the bell: Cisco Systems, Disney, Applied Materials & more

Check out the companies making headlines after hours on Thursday:

Cisco Systems — Cisco shares rallied nearly 9% in after-hours trading on the back of better-than-expected results for its fiscal first quarter. The company reported earnings per share of 76 cents on revenue of $11.9 billion. Analysts expected a profit of 70 cents per share on revenue of $11.85 billion. Cisco also issued fiscal second-quarter earnings guidance that exceeded expectations.

Disney — Shares of the media giant popped 6% after Disney reported 73 million paid subscribers for its streaming service, Disney+. The company also posted a smaller-than-expected loss for the previous quarter. Disney reported a loss of 20 cents per share on revenue of $14.71 billion. Analysts expected a loss of 71 cents per share on revenue of $14.2 billion.

Palantir — Palantir reported year-over-year sales growth of 52% in its first earnings statement as a public company. The data analytics company also hiked its full-year revenue guidance. However, the stock traded more than 3% lower after hours.

Unity Software — Unity shares fell more than 3% even after the software company reported a smaller-than-expected loss for the previous quarter. The company's revenue also topped analyst estimates. Unity also issued better-than-expected revenue guidance for the fourth quarter.

Applied Materials — The chipmaker's stock was up more than 2% in after-hours trading on the back of better-than-expected quarterly results. Applied Materials reported earnings of $1.25 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion. Analysts expected a profit of $1.17 per share on revenue of $4.60 billion. Revenue from the company's semiconductor systems division came in at $3.07 billion, topping a FactSet estimate.