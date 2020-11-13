Stopping tech giants from monopolizing data could help smaller start-ups, says venture cap investor

SINGAPORE — Regulation aimed at addressing data monopoly among big tech firms could create a healthier environment for start-ups to innovate, according to the founder of Fusion Fund.

The California-based venture firm invests in early-stage technology companies in the U.S. and Canada in sectors including health-care applications and has backed the likes of SpaceX and Lyft.

"Regulation has been a popular topic for the past couple of years, especially within the VC (venture capital) industry," Lu Zhang, who is also managing partner at Fusion Fund, said on CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Friday. The interview was part of CNBC's annual East Tech West conference, which is being held this year both remotely and on the ground in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, China.

With digital transformation happening across all industries, many of the big tech companies are sitting on large volumes of data that are being generated, Lu explained. Gaining access to that data in order to innovate is "much, much harder for the smaller start-ups."

"I think fundamentally we really welcome the regulation especially focused on data monopoly," she said.