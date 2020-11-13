Goldman sees strong economy in 2021, but it's going 'to get worse before it gets better'

Traders work at Goldman Sachs booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Scott Eells | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Goldman Sachs sees a prosperous 2021 but is cautious about the bumpy road the U.S. economy will ride before it gets there. In a forecast that is well above Wall Street consensus, the bank's economists see gross domestic product accelerating at a 5.3% pace next year, considerably stronger than the 4% median forecast from the Federal Reserve. However, the firm sees a number of obstacles along the way, particularly the damage that quickly accelerating coronavirus cases will have on the recovery. "The pace of recovery is likely to get worse before it gets better," Goldman economist David Mericle wrote in a report. "Fiscal support has largely dried up for now, leaving disposable income lower in the final months of the year. But the largest risk is that the third wave of the coronavirus is likely to worsen with colder temperatures."

Indeed, the pandemic's toll has swelled in recent weeks, with new cases eclipsing the 150,000 mark on Thursday and poised to continue rising as winter weather sets in. Few states have enacted major restrictions yet, but are more likely to do so as the virus spreads. On the upside, hopes for treatment received a major boost this week when Pfizer reported that its Covid-19 vaccine showed a better than 90% success rate. Should the vaccine be approved early in 2021, the most at-risk parts of the population would get inoculations first. Once that process begins, the economic healing can accelerate, Mericle wrote. "But the path is likely to be bumpy as virus resurgence puts the brakes on the recovery this winter before the vaccine effect triggers reacceleration next spring," he said.

Unemployment to plunge