This is how President-elect Biden's policies could affect Hispanics in America

Members of a mariachi band look on as Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden discusses the disproportionate ways coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has impacted Latinos in Nevada during a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 9, 2020. Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

The election of Joe Biden to the Presidency carries significant economic implications affecting all Americans, ranging from tax policy to educational initiatives, and more. In particular, some of the Biden team's proposed policies may have profound impacts on the Latinx community. We spoke with Rich Prinsinzano, Penn Wharton budget model director of policy analysis to discuss some of his findings as described in the PWBM Analysis of the Biden Platform. Over the long-term, the model projects Biden's policies would decrease federal debt by 6.1% and increase GDP by 0.8%. The nuances of the plan also carry more specific significance for some segments of the population, such as the Hispanic community.

Tax Policy

While Biden's tax plan calls for an increase in taxes for high-income earners (broadly defined as those earning above $400,000 per year), Prinsinzano said that the vast majority of Americans would be unaffected and experience no tax increase. "There's basically no increase in marginal tax rates for anybody," he explained. "Employment taxes may increase for individuals over $400,000, and the income tax rate would be higher for households earning over that amount annually, but that constitutes only the top 1% of income earners. The reality is that the increase in taxes affects very few households, so Hispanics will mostly be part of that majority that will be unaffected." Still, Hispanics earning above the $400K threshold may experience some tax increases. And some of Biden's other tax policy proposals – such as taxation of capital gains at traditional income rates, as well as increasing taxes on corporate foreign-earned income – could impact certain Hispanic investors or business owners.

Education

Immigration