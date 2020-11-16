Jim Cramer recommends five stock plays for the vaccine distribution pipeline

After Wall Street welcomed more positive data from a biotech firm working on a coronavirus vaccine Monday, CNBC's Jim Cramer turned his attention to investment opportunities linked to the vaccine distribution pipeline.

"Now that the vaccine developers are approaching the finishing line, distributing this thing is priority number one," the "Mad Money" host said.

Moderna is the latest vaccine producer to release optimistic phase three vaccine research results, even topping the promising information that Pfizer reported last week. Moderna found its potential vaccine to be more than 94% effective in preventing Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Pfizer's preventative, also in a late-stage trial, found its vaccine to be 90% effective.

When the federal government approves a vaccine, it must be distributed to the states where state leaders are responsible for distributing it to residents, Cramer said about the next steps. Multiple companies will play a role in logistics, including refrigeration needed for the products.

He recommended investors look at names like FedEx and UPS for shipping services, McKesson for distribution, Carrier for freezer trucks and CVS Health for administering the shot.

"They're the ones who'll ultimately solve this crisis, assuming we can convince enough people to take the darned vaccine," he said.

Below are Cramer's takeaways for each stock: