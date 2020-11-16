Morgan Stanley sees the S&P 500 rising 9% next year with the ‘average’ stock doing even better

The headquarters of Morgan Stanley in New York.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

The stock market is on track for a solid gain by the end of 2021, but smart stock pickers have a prime opportunity to bring in an even larger haul, according to Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley strategists, led by chief investment officer Mike Wilson, set their S&P 500 target for the end of 2021 at 3,900, a roughly 9% increase from current levels. The firm said in a note on Monday that it also expects the average stock to outperform the index over that time period.