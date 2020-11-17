Asia-Pacific shares set for a boost as vaccine hopes again lift markets

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific shares were set to rise on Tuesday as vaccine hopes once again lifted Wall Street to record highs. In Japan, futures pointed to a higher open, as compared to the Nikkei 225's last close. Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.36% in early trading. The bourse resumed trading on Tuesday after a nearly full-day trading halt Monday that it said was due to a software issue which created "inaccurate market data." Oil stocks in Australia jumped in the morning. Santos rose 3.58%, Oil Search surged past 4%, and Beach Energy rocketed almost 5%.

