Facebook and Twitter defend election safeguards and moderation practices before the Senate

Jack Dorsey, Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, testifies remotely as Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., looks on during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on "Breaking the News: Censorship, Suppression, and the 2020 Election", in Washington, U.S., November 17, 2020.

This hearing took a more measured tone than the last in the Commerce Committee , where several Democrats noted their opposition to the hearing itself, as it was timed right before the election. Still, at Tuesday's hearing, the senators' questions continued to reflect a stark division in their viewpoints on content moderation. But there were also several indications of common ground that could eventually lead to reform to the tech industry's liability shield, Section 230 .

Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey wrapped up their second Senate testimony in a month mostly unscathed and with little indication of imminent changes for their businesses.

The key tension between Democrats and Republicans in the debate around Section 230 reform centers on the question of censorship. Republican lawmakers on the committee repeatedly hammered the CEOs with questions about censorship and potential bias in their algorithms and content moderation decisions.

Zuckerberg and Dorsey emphasized the importance of transparency in their processes to help users understand why they make the decisions they do. Dorsey also advocated for giving users more choice in the algorithms they see. Twitter does this by letting users select to see tweets in chronological order, rather than based on Twitter's algorithm.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, asked the CEOs to provide them with documents giving insight into their moderation of politicians and other users from different parties.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, asked the executives how they could make their staff more ideologically diverse. Both suggested their moves toward more expansive remote work would allow likely lead to a more representative employee base.

Democrats on the committee were far more interested in where they believe moderation is falling short. They asked that both companies evaluate their procedures around this election and encouraged them to stay vigilant around the upcoming runoff elections in Georgia. Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., questioned if it's sufficient for Twitter to label tweets by the president and others making inaccurate claims about the election when those messages are still visible. Dorsey defended the labels, saying they provide links to additional context from robust news sources.

Democrats also grilled Zuckerberg on Facebook's failure to take swift action on posts from a militia group in Kenosha, Wisc. before an alleged shooter killed two people at a protest there. Zuckerberg said that, to his knowledge, the alleged shooter was not involved in that particular group, but acknowledged that the failure to act on that group was a "mistake." Facebook ultimately took the page down.

Democrats also asked Zuckerberg why he had not yet removed Steve Bannon's account after the former aide to President Donald Trump called for the beheading of Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray in a podcast. While Facebook took down the post containing that message for violating its policies, Zuckerberg said that in many instances it takes multiple violations to take down an account.

When Blumenthal asked if he'd commit to taking down Bannon's account, Zuckerberg said no.

"That's not what our policies would suggest that we should do in this case," he said. Still, further violations by Bannon on the platform could bring Facebook to take action.