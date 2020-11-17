Trump campaign loses Pennsylvania Supreme Court case on Philadelphia vote count observers

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers an update on the so-called Operation Warp Speed program, the joint Defense Department and HHS initiative that has struck deals with several drugmakers in an effort to help speed up the search for effective treatments for the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in an address from the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2020.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected arguments by President Donald Trump's campaign that Republican election observers were improperly denied access to closely watch ballot counting in Philadelphia.

The loss could harm the Trump campaign's related legal effort in federal court in Williamsport, where it is trying to block Pennsylvania from certifying its election results in coming weeks.

In that federal case, the campaign is citing how ballot-counting observers were kept some distance away from counts done in Philadelphia and Allegheny Counties.

If the Trump campaign fails in that case, it is unlikely to be able to reverse President-elect Joe Biden's projected victory not only in Pennsylvania, but also nationally.

The campaign has repeatedly struck out in cases in other battleground states where it has challenged the legitimacy of ballot counts that gave Biden an edge.