Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani seeks to join Pa. vote challenge case after much of legal team quits effort to deny Joe Biden victory

Attorney for the President, Rudy Giuliani speaks to the media at a press conference held in the back parking lot of landscaping company on November 7, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday asked a judge to let him appear in court for a hearing in a lawsuit that seeks to stop Pennsylvania from certifying its election results showing a projected victory for President-elect Joe Biden.

Giuliani's last-minute bid to be admitted into the case came after two sets of lawyers for Trump's reelection campaign quit the case over the past week.

It also came after a federal judge denied a request by a new attorney for the campaign to postpone Tuesday's hearing, which is set for 1:30 p.m. ET.

A former New York City mayor and federal prosecutor, Giuliani is not currently admitted to practice law in Pennsylvania federal court, so he needs permission from the judge to appear in the case.

On the same day that Biden was projected to win the election, Giuliani led a widely panned press conference outside Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a small business in Philadelphia located between a crematorium and a sex shop. Trump originally announced that the presser would be held at the "Four Seasons," the name of an upscale hotel, before pointing out the actual location in a subsequent tweet.

Speaking at a lectern set up in the back parking lot of the landscaping business, Giuliani assailed Philadelphia for having a "sad history" of voter fraud, and scoffed at journalists when they told him that news outlets had called the race for Biden.

Trump last week said that the New York-based Giuliani would lead his campaign's efforts in multiple states to challenge ballots and reverse Biden's victory.

Those efforts so far have come to naught, and legal and election analysts have said Trump appears to have little if any chance of winning enough cases, in enough states, and to invalidate enough ballots to win a second term in the White House.