Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Moderna, Southwest Airlines, Home Depot & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • RBC upgraded Chevron to sector perform from underperform.
  • Telsey upgraded Home Depot to outperform from market perform.
  • Jefferies initiated Southwest Airlines as buy.
  • Barclays initiated Allstate and Travelers as overweight.
  • Citi upgraded Charles Schwab to buy from neutral.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Sprout Social to equal weight from overweight.
  • Loop initiated DraftKings as buy.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded VF Corp and Under Armour to overweight from equal weight.
  • BMO downgraded Moderna to market perform from outperform.
  • Citi added a positive catalyst watch on Elanco.
  • HSBC downgraded Las Vegas Sands to hold from buy.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated Farfetch as overweight.
A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Brian Snyder | Reuters

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday: