Walmart sees stockpiling again as Covid cases rise—but this time it's localized

Walmart CEO Doug McMillion said Tuesday that customers are loading up on items like toilet paper again as coronavirus cases rise — but he said the retail giant is better prepared to keep up.

"It feels to me like we'll work through this period of time better than we did in the first wave," he told investors on an earnings call. He said the company's supply chain is "still stressed in some places" with out of stocks.

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have shot up across the U.S. The seven-day average of daily new Covid infections in the U.S. surpassed 150,000 for the first time on Monday, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. It marked the 10th day in a row of an at least 30% increase in that seven-day trend.

In some parts of the country, the outbreaks have gotten especially severe and prompted new government restrictions or curfews. In El Paso, Texas, hospitals have run out of beds for sick patients, freezer trucks have become temporary mortuaries and doctors have been forced to make tough calls about who receives care. Other cities and states are looking to reimpose restrictions on gatherings and activities such as indoor dining to prevent the virus' spread.