Asia-Pacific markets set to be subdued as investor caution prevails

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets were set to be subdued in Wednesday trade, as investor caution prevailed with coronavirus cases continuing to surge despite vaccine hopes. Meanwhile, the dollar continued its slide. In Japan, futures pointed to a lower open, as compared to the Nikkei 225's last close. The country is due to report its trade data for October in the morning. Investors will watch SoftBank shares after CEO Masayoshi Son said he aggressively sold assets this year to prepare for a "worst case scenario" in which the world shuts down in a second wave of coronavirus outbreaks. Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.30%.

Dollar continues sliding