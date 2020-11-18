FTC sues savings app Beam Financial, demanding customers get their money back

The Federal Trade Commission has filed a civil complaint alleging "unfair or deceptive acts" by Beam Financial, a San Francisco start-up behind a savings app that purported to offer above-market interest rates on federally insured deposits.

As CNBC first reported in October, dozens of Beam customers complained that they were unable to access their funds, in some cases for months.

The complaint, filed in federal court in San Francisco on Wednesday, accuses Beam and its founder — 37-year-old Yinan "Aaron" Du — of misleading its customers by claiming they will have "24/7" access to their funds with "no lock-ups." Instead, the complaint says, customers who have attempted to withdraw money are given the runaround.

"In light of this, many consumers have complained that defendants have simply stolen their deposits," the complaint says. "Some consumers have highlighted that they have experienced particularly serious hardship because defendants have not returned their money during an ongoing pandemic."

In a statement, the FTC said Beam "misled users about access to their funds."

"Beam Financial promised convenient 24/7 access to savings, but then people had to wait weeks or months to get their money," said Andrew Smith, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection.

The complaint seeks unspecified relief for Beam's customers, as well as an injunction barring the company and Du from further violations.

The complaint also says Beam has failed to deliver on its promise to pay high interest rates, including a base rate as high as 1%. In fact, the complaint says, new customers currently receive a rate closer to 0.04%, similar to what they would receive in a traditional bank account. The complaint also alleges that Beam would stop paying interest on funds that customers requested to withdraw, but then would not return their money for weeks or months afterward.

A spokeswoman for Beam declined to respond to the substance of the FTC complaint, but told CNBC in an e-mail that the company is making progress getting people their money back.

"We have processed 98% of customer funds who were impacted," the statement said.