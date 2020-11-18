Market ‘tug-of-war’ with Covid-19 may limit downside, $7.2B money manager says

Money manager Kevin Nicholson believes downside is limited for the S&P 500 through next month.

Nicholson, who's co-chief investment officer of global fixed income at RiverFront Investment Group, blames the market's "tug-of-war" with Covid-19 news.

"When we announce new vaccines, the market tends to rally," Nicholson told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Wednesday. "However, the market is held back and the rally is a bit tempered because of the rising number of Covid cases."

His base case is the S&P 500 trades between 3,500 to 3,650 — which is just five points below its all-time high hit on Nov. 9

"If the number of Covid cases actually stays steady or doesn't rise and put tremendous pressure on the first responders, then we break to the upside," said Nicholson, who manages $7.2B in assets.

In his worst case scenario, the S&P would fall less than 2% from Wednesday's close.

"If the first responders are overwhelmed, however, then you are going to have to worry about further shutdowns or lockdowns," he added. "If that occurs, then I think we we could go back to around 3,500 on the S&P in the short-term."