Coronavirus live updates: Pfizer says its 95% effective vaccine works across all ages and races

Stocks are again set to rise on promising Covid vaccine news. Pfizer announced early Wednesday that final data analysis shows its vaccine candidate is 95% effective — better than the previously reported effectiveness of "more than 90%." The company also said the drug worked consistently across all ages, races and ethnicities. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up about 160 points, or 0.6%, just after 7:30 a.m. ET.

